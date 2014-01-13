Jan 13 Livorno coach Davide Nicola was sacked on Monday after a poor run of results that has left the Serie A strugglers in 19th place.

Nicola guided Livorno to the top flight via the playoffs last season, but they have picked up just one point from their last eight matches to sit three points off safety with half the season completed.

They were beaten 3-0 at home by Parma on Saturday and Livorno said in a statement on their website (www.livornocalcio.it) that Nicola had been "dismissed".

Nicola was the second Serie A coach to lose his job on Monday, with AC Milan dumping Massimiliano Allegri earlier in the day.

