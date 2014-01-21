ROME Jan 21 Struggling Serie A side Livorno named former player Domenica Di Carlo on Tuesday as their third coach of the season.

"AS Livorno Calcio communicates that it is entrusting the management of the first team squad to Domenica Di Carlo," the club said in a statement on their website.

Di Carlo, 50, takes over from Attilio Perotti, who after replacing Davide Nicola lasted only eight days and one game in the job, a 3-0 defeat at AS Roma.

"I have great memories of my time here as a player for the team," said Di Carlo, who played for the club when they were in Serie C.

"I haven't got time to completely rework the tactics, but I want to make this team grow in stature."

Italian media reported that it was Perotti himself who advised the club they needed to make a change.

Di Carlo takes charge of a side that has won only once since September and has a crunch match coming up on Sunday against fellow strugglers Sassuolo.

Promoted Livorno are joint bottom of Serie A with Catania on 13 points, four behind Chievo, Bologna and Sassuolo. (Reporting by Terry Daley, Editing by Ed Osmond)