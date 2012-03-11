ROME, March 11 Argentine soccer great
Diego Maradona, still venerated in Italy as a sporting saint for
leading Napoli to two league titles, wants to make peace with
the country's tax authorities.
"I have never been a tax evader. I have always paid all the
taxes I was aware of," Maradona, 51, told Sky TG24 television
from Dubai, where he is coach of United Arab Emirates side Al
Wasl.
Italian tax authorities say Maradona owes some 38 million
euros ($49.85 million) in unpaid taxes, according to media
reports.
"I want to return to find peace with the tax man and with
Italians. My desire is to return to Italy and embrace
Neapolitans and all my friends who live in Italy. They made me
lose 20 years, so many years of love (for Italians)," he said.
The report said Maradona, who led Napoli to Serie A title in
1987 and 1990, is seeking a deal to clear up his position.
"It is right to pay taxes but the tax authorities have to be
human with the citizens," he said.
After quitting soccer in the 1990s, he battled drug
addiction, obesity and alcohol abuse.
In January he underwent surgery in Dubai to have kidney
stones removed.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
