(Corrects typo in Italy coach's first name in second paragraph)

Nov 7 Italy midfielder Claudio Marchisio will miss a World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein on Saturday and a friendly against Germany on Nov. 15 because of a joint injury in his left leg.

Coach Giampiero Ventura made the decision as a precautionary measure to allow the 30-year-old Marchisio to rest, the Italian FA said on Monday (www.figc.it).

Marchisio, capped 54 times, returned to Serie A side Juventus last month after spending six months recovering from a cruciate ligament injury in his left knee.

To fill Marchisio's place against Liechtenstein and Germany, Ventura called up Atalanta midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, 22, and Genoa defender Armando Izzo, 24, for their first caps. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by Mark Heinrich)