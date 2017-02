NAPLES, Italy Nov 8 An Italian court has sentenced former Juventus general manager Luciano Moggi to five years and four months in jail for his role in the 2006 match-fixing case which led to Juve being demoted and having their 2005 and 2006 Serie A titles taken away.

Prosecutors in Naples had asked for five years and eight months for Moggi.

Moggi, already banned from football was found guilty of sporting fraud and conspiracy in the criminal trial linked to the affair.

(Reporting by Laura Viggiano; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more Italian soccer stories