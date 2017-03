July 16 Torino goalkeeper Jean Francois Gillet was banned for three years and seven months over match-fixing while 19 other players were also suspended, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Tuesday.

The players were sanctioned for "sporting fraud" in relation to the matches between Bari and Treviso in May 2008 and Salernitana and Bari in May 2009, both in Serie B, the FIGC said.

Thirty-four-year-old Gillet, who joined Torino a year ago, was playing for Bari at the time.

The other players received bans ranging between six months and four years, the FIGC said.

Bari, who will be docked a point for the 2013/14 season, were promoted in 2008/09 and relegated back to Serie B in 2010/11. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by)