ROME Aug 2 Juventus coach Antonio Conte will
face a sporting trial for match-fixing after an attempt to reach
a plea bargain broke down on Thursday when the soccer
federation's prosecutor demanded he be banned for 15 months.
Conte, who led Juventus to the Serie A title last season, is
accused of failing to report match-fixing in two games in the
2010-11 season when he was coach of Siena, then in Serie B.
On Wednesday, the Italian football federation (FIGC) tribunal
said a proposed three-month ban agreed between Conte's lawyers
and the federation prosecutor Stefano Palazzi was insufficient.
It called for them to come up with a tougher penalty
proposal or to go to a full sporting trial.
Frantic negotiations failed on Thursday and Juventus
President Andrea Agnelli blasted the federation, accusing it of
incompetence and launching an unjustified "new attack" on the
club.
The federation has said it aims to reach a verdict by August
10.
Juventus were stripped of the Serie A titles they won in the
2004/2005 and 2005/2006 seasons following the so-called
Calciopoli match-fixing scandal.
The matches involved in the charges were between Novara and
Siena in May 2011, which ended 2-2, and between Albinoleffe and
Siena in the same month which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Siena.
On Wednesday, Siena had six points deducted for the
forthcoming Serie A season after their plea bargain was accepted
at the second attempt.
In total, 13 clubs and 45 players and training staff are
facing disciplinary charges over the latest match-fixing
allegations.
The "Calcioscommesse" scandal echoes earlier match-fixing
cases which tarnished Italian soccer in the 1980s and before the
2006 World Cup.
Prosecutors believe an international gambling ring paid
players to throw matches. Dozens of current and former players
in teams ranging from the Serie A top division down to the lower
leagues may have been involved, according to investigators.
