ROME May 9 Serie A's Atalanta, Novara and Siena
were among 22 clubs told on Wednesday that they will face
investigations over the possible manipulation of matches.
Former European Cup finalists Sampdoria, now playing in
Serie B, were also named along with 52 players, the Italian
federation (FIGC) said in a statement.
They have been referred to the FIGC's disciplinary committee
following investigations by magistrates in the northern city of
Cremona which began in December.
Italian media reported that there is likely to be a huge
sports trial in the next few months.
The FIGC listed 33 matches, nearly all in Serie B but
including two in the Coppa Italia, as being under suspicion of
manipulation over the last few seasons.
Atalanta, Novara and Siena were all playing in Serie B at
the time of the alleged match manipulation.
Atalanta began this season with minus six points after they
were among 17 clubs to have points deducted last August over
match-fixing.
Former Atalanta captain Cristiano Doni, banned for
three-and-a-half years in the same verdict and arrested last
December, was among the 52 players listed in the latest
investigation, the FIGC said.
In April, former Bari defender Andrea Masiello was arrested
in connection with alleged match-fixing in Serie A last season.
Eight of Masiello's team mates from Bari last season were
also being investigated by police over the possible manipulation
of matches.
Bari's chief prosecutor Antonio Laudati said investigations
suggested a total of five matches had been manipulated during
the 2010-2011 season and 2009-2010.
Juventus, who won this season's Serie A title on Sunday,
were demoted to Serie B in 2006 because of match-fixing and were
stripped of their 2005 and 2006 Serie A titles.
