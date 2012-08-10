* Juventus plan to appeal decision
* Players Bonucci and Pepe acquitted at tribunal
By Terry Daley
ROME, Aug 10 Juventus coach Antonio Conte was
banned for 10 months over a match-fixing scandal on Friday,
plunging the Serie A champions into a fresh crisis only months
after they had finally recovered from a similar affair in 2006.
Italy and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, who had faced
a possible three-and-a-half-year ban, was, however, acquitted by
an Italian football federation tribunal along with team mate
Simone Pepe.
Conte, who led an undefeated Juventus to the Italian title
in his first season in charge last term, was accused of failing
to report incidents of match-fixing in two games in the 2010-11
season when he was the coach of then Serie B side Siena.
His assistant at Siena and Juventus, Angelo Alessio, was
banned for eight months, FIGC said in a statement which listed
the sanctions and acquittals from a long-running sporting probe
into illegal betting in a raft of Italian matches.
The Siena matches that came under scrutiny were against
Novara and Albinoleffe in May 2011. Siena had already been
fined.
Conte's original plea-bargain of a three-month ban and a
fine of 200,000 euros ($246,200) had been rejected by the
Federation's disciplinary commission and after not being able to
agree on revised terms, he opted to go to the sporting trial.
Juventus said Conte, who will now have to sit out Saturday's
Italian Super Cup match with Napoli in Beijing, would appeal and
sporting director Beppe Marotta said he had not even considered
replacing the former midfielder as coach.
"Our defence lawyers are already at work and we are
convinced that after the appeal we will have Conte back on the
bench by Sept. 10," Marotta told a news conference in Beijing.
The Serie A season starts on Aug. 24 with assistant coach
Massimo Carrera set to be Juve's interim coach. Italian media
reports had speculated Italy coach Cesare Prandelli could be
asked to step in.
Juve, Italy's best supported and most successful club
domestically, had endured years of under-achievement following
their 2006 demotion to the second division for a match-fixing
scandal involving referees.
LECCE DEMOTED
Last season's triumph in their new Juventus Stadium had
reasserted their authority in the Italian game and the immediate
future without Conte puts a cloud over their hopes of defending
the title and mounting an assault on the Champions League.
However, rivals AC Milan have been weakened by the
high-profile departures of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva
to Paris St Germain while Inter Milan have failed to strengthen
their squad.
The charges against Pepe and Bonucci related to a Serie A
match between Bari and Udinese in 2010, which finished 3-3.
Bonucci was playing for Bari at the time and Pepe for the
opposition.
"Juventus... warmly welcomes the acquittal of its players
Leonardo Bonucci and Simone Pepe and reiterates its full support
for Antonio Conte and Angelo Alessio in the hope that the next
degree of judgement can finally allow their innocence to emerge
fully," the Turin club said in a statement.
The tribunal also penalised Serie B clubs Lecce, relegated
from the top division last season, and Grosseto. Both were
demoted to the Lega Pro division (formerly Serie C1) and handed
six and three-point deductions respectively.
The former presidents of both clubs were banned for five
years for their involvement in the widespread betting affair
while a two points deduction for second tier Novara was
confirmed.
Bologna were fined but their former striker Marco Di Vaio
was also acquitted by the committee with a host of other
sanctions and acquittals decided for less high-profile clubs and
players
($1 = 0.8124 euros)
