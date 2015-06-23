ROME, June 23 Seven people have been arrested over suspected match-fixing involving Catania in Serie B, police said on Tuesday.

The seven were accused of "fraud in sporting competition... aimed at influencing the results and altering the outcome of (Serie B) matches in which Catania were involved, with the consequent victory for that team," Catania police said in a statement.

Police did not give any further details of when the manipulation took place or which matches were involved, but said a news conference would take place at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT)

Catania, relegated from Serie A the previous season, finished 15th in Serie B, just three points above the relegation playoff places.

The Sicilian side were previously promoted from Serie B in 2005-06. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Writing by Brian Homewood)