ROME, May 28 Juventus coach Antonio Conte is
under investigation and Lazio captain Stefano Mauri was arrested
as part of a police probe into a widening match-fixing scandal
on Monday, leaving Italian soccer in chaos on the eve of another
major tournament.
Italy defender Domenico Criscito, who like Conte and Mauri
denies the allegations, has also been formally targeted in the
investigation and officials have decided to leave him out of the
squad for June's Euro 2012 tournament in Ukraine and Poland.
Police visited Italy's Coverciano training base on Monday
where Cesare Prandelli's side are preparing for a friendly with
Luxembourg on Tuesday.
Prosecutor Roberto Di Martino said the raid only concerned
ex-Genoa man Criscito, who plays for Russia's Zenit St
Petersburg, and did not involve other national team players.
However, Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci - who is in the
provisional Euro squad - has been linked by prosecutors with
another match-fixing probe in Bari where he used to play.
He has denied wrongdoing and has not been formally put under
investigation but Juve president Andrea Agnelli was forced to
defend his player as well as Conte at a hastily arranged news
conference by the Serie A champions.
"Conte's position does not worry me because I am aware of
his values of honesty and loyalty that I have known for 20
years," Agnelli said of allegations which relate to Conte's time
in charge of Siena when they were promoted from Serie B in
2010/11.
"In this moment I am side by side with Conte and Bonucci,
who I hope has a splendid Euros. Conte will be our coach and
will lead us next season in Serie A and the Champions League."
Police said they had made 19 arrests and were investigating
Conte, who this month led Juve to surprise Serie A glory for the
first time since the club were stripped of the 2005 and 2006
titles in another match-fixing scandal.
He is being investigated on suspicion of sporting fraud and
fraudulent association over allegations concerning a match
between Siena and Novara in April 2011. There is no suggestion
of wrongdoing involving Juve.
Monday's raids by around 280 police in 23 cities cast a
further shadow over Italian soccer which has still not fully
recovered from the 2006 "Calciopoli" match-fixing scandal which
was followed by Italy winning the World Cup against the odds.
Police arrested Mauri and former Genoa midfielder Omar
Milanetto, now with Serie B side Padova.
All the arrests were in connection with fixtures last season
between Lecce and Lazio, and Lazio and Genoa.
"LAST BET"
Di Martino said there was an "absolute superabundance" of
evidence about the Lecce-Lazio match. He added gamblers appeared
to win around two million euros ($2.50 million) on the game and
paid 600,000 euros to bribe the players.
A police statement said five people were also arrested in
Hungary on suspicion of involvement in an illegal international
betting ring headed by arrsted Singaporean Tan Seet Eng.
Conte's involvement in the investigation, following mounting
media speculation he would be dragged in, was a big blow to Juve
after a spectacular season when the team were unbeaten until
they lost the Italian Cup final to Napoli on May 20.
"I always want to win," Conte told the news conference.
"With Siena we enjoyed a fantastic year winning an
extraordinary championship. Having read the warning (I was under
investigation), I would have expected at least to be called by
the prosecutor."
Monday's operation was part of "Last Bet", a wider
investigation into match-fixing in Italian soccer which has
already seen a number of arrests of current and former players.
Police said searches were carried out at the homes of
players, coaches and administrators of clubs in Serie A, Serie B
and the lower division Lega Pro on suspicion of involvement in
match-fixing on behalf of international criminal organisations.
In June last year, the Interior Ministry set up a
match-fixing task force in response to a number of high-profile
cases.
Ex-Atalanta captain and Italy midfielder Cristiano Doni was
banned for three-and-a-half years in August for his part in the
'Calcioscommesse' scandal involving Serie B matches last term.
Atalanta, promoted from Serie B, were deducted six points in
the top flight this season as a result.
Former Lazio and Italy striker Giuseppe Signori was banned
for five years and 15 other players were suspended for between
one and five years for their part in the same scandal.
