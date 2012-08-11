Aug 11 Soccer player Emanuele Pesoli has chained
himself to the gates of the Italian football federation
headquarters in Rome and gone on hunger strike in protest at
being banned for three years in a match-fixing scandal.
The former Siena player, now at Verona, was among a number
of Italian footballers, coaches, clubs and team owners to be hit
with bans by the federation on Friday after verdicts were
reached in an illegal betting probe.
Juventus coach Antonio Conte, also facing a police
investigation, was banned for 10 months for not reporting
match-fixing while boss of Siena and Pesoli.
"I am hurt by the sentence and I would like to confront
those who accuse me," Pesoli, 31, told Gazzetta dello Sport's
website on Saturday, questioning the testimony of other players
which helped convict him.
"It is a strong protest but they are ruining my life for
something I have not done. I will stay here until I can't do it
anymore."
Italian soccer had only just recovered from a damaging 2006
match-fixing scandal and the new affair has again shone a light
on the shady dealings which have blighted Serie A and B for
years.
Turin giants Juventus were demoted in the 2006 scandal
centred on referees but after years of woe finally bounced back
to win the Serie A title last season in Conte's first term in
charge.
They are now left embroiled in another scandal, this time
not of their making, but have stood by Conte and say he will
ultimately be exonerated by an appeal expected to conclude by
September.
Assistant coach Massimo Carrera will manage the team in
Conte's absence.
