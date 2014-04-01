April 1 Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has been given a two-match touchline ban after being sent off at the end of Sunday's goalless draw against Fiorentina, Serie A's disciplinary tribunal said on Tuesday.

A statement said the Serb was sanctioned "for having argued theatrically with the refereeing officials, taking on an intimidatory attitude in a confrontation with the fourth official and then, following the consequent dismissal from the field of play, in a confrontation with the match delegate."

The tribunal also handed Chievo defender Nicolas Frey a three-match ban for kicking Mario Balotelli during their 3-0 defeat by AC Milan on Saturday.

The incident was missed by match officials and video evidence was used to reach the decision, the tribunal said.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)