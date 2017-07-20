FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy defender Bonucci signs five-year contract with AC Milan
July 20, 2017

Italy defender Bonucci signs five-year contract with AC Milan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - AC Milan have completed the signing of centre back Leonardo Bonucci from Italian champions Juventus on a five-year contract, the club said on Thursday (www.acmilan.com).

The Italy international, capped 70 times, joined the Milan-based club for a fee of 42 million euros ($48.3 million) last week subject to a medical.

The 30-year-old spent seven years at Juventus, making a 319 appearances and winning six consecutive Serie A titles.

"From highly respected opponent to a Red and Black pillar: welcome, Leo," his new club said.

$1 = 0.8693 euros Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by John Stonestreet

