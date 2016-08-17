Aug 17 - AC Milan have signed midfielder Jose Ernesto Sosa on a two-year contract from Turkish champions Besiktas, the Italian club said on Wednesday.

"For its midfield, AC Milan was looking for an experienced, professional player with the will to do well," they said in a statement (www.acmilan.com). "The club has found these three elements in you."

The 31-year-old player joined Besiktas, initially on loan, in 2014 from Ukrainian club Metalist Kharkiv. He made 31 league appearances and scored seven goals last season.

Before joining Besiktas, Sosa had a six-month spell on loan at Atletico Madrid, during which he helped the Spanish club win the 2013-14 league title.

The Argentina international, capped 19 times, has previous experience in Serie A, having had a one-year stint at Napoli in 2010-11.

AC Milan, who missed out on Europe for the third consecutive season after finishing seventh in the 2015-16 campaign, begin their season at home to Torino on Sunday. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia,; Editing by Neville Dalton)