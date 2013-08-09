MILAN Aug 9 Mario Balotelli is fit to play in AC Milan and Italy's opening games of the season after a suggestion that he may have suffered a thigh injury turned out to be a false alarm.

"AC Milan report that the medical exams carried out on Mario Balotelli have given a completely negative result," said the club in a statement on Friday.

Balotelli limped out of Wednesday's friendly with Los Angeles Galaxy near the end and the club said he may have suffered a thigh injury.

Friday's announcement means that Balotelli is free to play in Italy's friendly at home to Argentina on Wednesday.

AC Milan face Dutch side PSV Eindhoven over two legs in their Champions League playoff tie later this month. They kick off their Serie A campaign against Hellas Verona on Aug. 24. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)