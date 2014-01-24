ROME Jan 24 Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien is on his way to AC Milan for a medical, the Serie A club said on Friday.

"Just turned 31 and with a CV including domestic title and Champions League wins as well as victory with the Ghana national side, Michael Essien is expected in the city this evening," the club said in a statement on their website.

Local media reports said Essien was due to sign a contract that will keep him at Milan until June next year.

Essien, 31, has been at Chelsea since 2005, during which time the club have won the Champions League, the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup four times. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)