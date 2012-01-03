Jan 3 Hard-tackling AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, sidelined since September with a rare eye injury which led to speculation that his career was under threat, is set to make his return in Wednesday's friendly against Paris St Germain.

"He is available, he is well and he will play for at least 45 minutes," coach Massimiliano Allegri told Italian media in Dubai, where the game against the French side will take place.

Gattuso, 33, suffered a problem with the sixth cranial nerve, one of the muscles which control the movement of the eye.

He went off after 20 minutes of the 2-2 draw against Lazio on Sept. 9 after aggravating the problem in a clash with team mate Alessandro Nesta.

Gattuso saw several specialists about the problem before being cleared to train again in November.

