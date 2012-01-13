ROME Jan 13 Massimiliano Allegri ended
rumours over his AC Milan future by signing a two-year extension
to his contract as coach, the Serie A club said Friday.
"AC Milan reports that Massimiliano Allegri has prolonged
his contract until 30 June 2014," read a statement on the
Rossoneri website (acmilan.com).
The former Cagliari boss guided Milan to the title last
season - his first in charge, but despite ongoing talks last
year he had failed to reach agreement over the terms of a new
deal.
Milan, who meet Arsenal next month in the last 16 of the
Champions League, go into Sunday's derby against Inter joint top
of Serie A alongside Juventus after a 12-match unbeaten league
run.
Gennaro Gattuso and Alberto Aquilani will both miss the
Inter clash after the club confirmed the midfielders needed more
time to recover from respective eye and ankle injuries.
"Gennaro Gattuso must undergo a period of rest and dedicated
therapy," read a statement on acmilan.com. "Alberto Aquilani is
suffering pain to his left ankle. He will begin a recovery
programme that is expected to last a month."
