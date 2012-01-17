MILAN Jan 17 AC Milan coach
Massimiliano Allegri has dismissed suggestions that
strikers Alexandre Pato and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are incompatible.
The two have played together more regularly this season
following a long layoff for Antonio Cassano, who underwent minor
heart surgery in November, and the inconsistent form of Pato's
fellow Brazilian Robinho.
Pato decided to stay at Milan in preference to joining Paris
St Germain last week and the pair are likely to form the
striking partnership for the rest of the season as Milan chase
the Serie A and Champions League titles.
"There is no problem between Pato and Ibrahimovic and in
general between any of the forwards," Allegri told reporters,
two days after their surprise 1-0 defeat by neighbours Inter.
"It's just a case of their needing a better understanding."
"It will get better the more they play together. I was happy
with Pato's performance on Sunday, I had been looking for 60
intense minutes from him and he did that.
"He just needs to re-find his scoring touch and he will be
an important player for the second half of the season. Pato has
indisputable quality."
Allegri also shrugged off suggestions that Milan's defeat,
which left them one point behind leaders Juventus as the season
approaches the halfway mark, would have any long-terms effects.
"The derby is an important game but, no matter how important
it is, it absolutely doesn't change the value of Milan," he
said.
"In the last 12 games before that one, we had 10 wins and
two draws, conceding few goals and playing good football.
"Sunday's game was rough, tough and we paid heavily for a
mistake but it doesn't diminish the value of this team at all.
