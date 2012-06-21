(Updates with Seedorf news conference)
June 21 AC Milan have agreed to sign Chievo
defender Francesco Acerbi and Genoa's Guinea midfielder Kevin
Constant, the Serie A club said in a statement, but midfielder
Clarence Seedorf is leaving after 10 years with the Rossoneri.
Milan, who lost their Italian league title to Juventus in
May, are swelling their ranks having let several older players
leave including Gennaro Gattuso, Alessandro Nesta, Filippo
Inzaghi, Gianluca Zambrotta and Mark van Bommel.
Dutchman Seedorf, who triumphed in the 2003 and 2007
Champions League finals with Milan to notch up four winners'
medals, has joined the band of departures but did not reveal
where he is going amid reports he will join Brazil's Botafogo.
"I thank everyone, truly everyone. What emotion," the
36-year-old, a bit part player last term, told a news conference
on Thursday.
"I will let you know soon about my future. I am taking my
time. I have lots of offers," added the man who is giving his
Milan number 10 shirt to Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Massimiliano Allegri's side have drafted in Fiorentina's
Riccardo Montolivo and Nancy's Bakaye Traore for next term but
with Mathieu Flamini set to be released, another midfielder
should arrive before the August kickoff.
Milan also said in a statement that midfielder Sulley
Muntari had undergone surgery on knee ligament damage and is
expected to be fit in five or six months.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ed Osmond)