ROME Nov 25 AC Milan defender Alessandro Nesta looks set to be out of action until the new year after doctors confirmed the Italian centre back pulled a thigh muscle in Wednesday's Champions League defeat against Barcelona.

"AC Milan wishes to communicate that Alessandro Nesta underwent medical tests today which revealed a pulled muscle in his upper thigh," read a statement on Friday on the club's website (www.acmilan.com). "It is estimated that the player will be out for a month."

Currently third in Serie A, Milan, who have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, are scheduled to play five league matches before the winter break on Dec. 21, beginning with Sunday's visit of Chievo Verona.