ROME Nov 25 AC Milan defender
Alessandro Nesta looks set to be out of action until the
new year after doctors confirmed the Italian centre back pulled
a thigh muscle in Wednesday's Champions League defeat against
Barcelona.
"AC Milan wishes to communicate that Alessandro Nesta
underwent medical tests today which revealed a pulled muscle in
his upper thigh," read a statement on Friday on the club's
website (www.acmilan.com). "It is estimated that the player will
be out for a month."
Currently third in Serie A, Milan, who have already
qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, are
scheduled to play five league matches before the winter break on
Dec. 21, beginning with Sunday's visit of Chievo Verona.
