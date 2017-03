MILAN, Feb 17 (Reueters) - Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol says he has held "cordial and private" discussions with Serie A side AC Milan, following media reports that he had made an offer for a controlling stake in the club.

"I do not deny the interest for a possible share acquisition into such a prestigious club such as AC Milan, but at the moment it's only cordial and private discussions with representatives from the AC Milan group," Taechaubol said in a statement. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)