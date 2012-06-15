June 15 AC Milan rejected a world record bid for a defender when wealthy Paris St Germain tried to sign Brazilian Thiago Silva earlier this week, the Italian club's president Silvio Berlusconi said on Friday.

"They made us a very interesting offer, around 46 million euros ($58.07 million)," Berlusconi told the Sportitalia television channel.

"We had a look at the possibility and we looked at central defenders that could replace Thiago Silva but we agreed they would have been an inadequate replacement."

The world record fee for a defender remains the 33 million pounds ($51.62 million) Manchester United paid Leeds United for England centre half Rio Ferdinand in 2002.

PSG, who became one of the richest clubs in the world last year when the Qatar Investment Authority bought a 70 percent stake, have been seeking new talent after finishing second behind surprise champions Montpellier in Ligue 1 last season.

($1 = 0.7921 euros)

($1 = 0.6393 British pounds) (Writing by Terry Daley; editing by Tony Jimenez)