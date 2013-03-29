ROME, March 29 AC Milan will be without the injured Giampaolo Pazzini and Kevin-Prince Boateng when they travel to lowly Chievo Verona on Saturday.

Both players were absent from the squad unveiled on the club's website (www.acmilan.it) on Friday.

Forward Pazzini failed to recover from an ankle injury he picked up during the 2-0 win at Genoa three weeks ago while Ghana midfielder Boateng sustained a muscle problem in training.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri will also be without defender Cristian Zapata following his return from international duty with Colombia.

"Zapata came back very tired," Allegri told a news conference.

Milan are third in Serie A on 54 points, two behind second-placed Napoli with nine matches left.

Leaders Juventus have 65 points while Chievo Verona are sixth from bottom on 35. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Julien Pretot)