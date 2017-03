April 14 Mathieu Flamini scored a first-half goal but was later sent off in a bad-tempered 1-1 Serie A draw on Sunday between AC Milan and Napoli, third and second respectively.

The Frenchman fired Milan ahead at San Siro with a left-foot shot from the edge of area in the 29th minute and Goran Pandev levelled for the visitors four minutes later.

But Flamini was dismissed for a studs-up tackle on Juan Camilo Zuniga in the 72nd minute.

Napoli stayed four points clear of Milan, who look increasingly as if they will have to settle for a third-place finish and a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds next season.

Napoli, meanwhile, are still eight points behind leaders Juventus, who visit Lazio on Monday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Wildey)