ROME May 3 AC Milan could be without Italy internationals Riccardo Montolivo and Giampaolo Pazzini when they host struggling Torino in Serie A on Sunday.

"Luca Antonini, Giampaolo Pazzini and Riccardo Montolivo didn't finish training today due to some physical pain," the club said in a statement.

"Of these three only Montolivo is suffering from a muscular problem and will be assessed over the next few days."

Montolivo has been a fixture in Milan's midfield since signing from Champions League rivals Fiorentina last summer, making 37 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

Pazzini has scored 15 goals in 26 league appearances, and the 28-year-old striker saved Milan from an embarrassing home defeat to Catania last weekend when he scored twice as they came back from 2-1 down to win 4-2.

Milan are currently third in Serie A on 62 points, one ahead of Vincenzo Montella's Fiorentina, who host AS Roma in Saturday's late game (1845 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Alan Baldwin.)