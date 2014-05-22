UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ROME May 21 AC Milan have signed former Cagliari goalkeeper Michael Agazzi on a free transfer, the Italian club said on Thursday.
"AC Milan wishes to communicate the signing of Michael Agazzi on a contract which runs to 30 June 2017," Milan said in a statement.
Agazzi, 29, had long been tipped to join Milan after refusing to extend his four year stay at Cagliari earlier in the season which led to him being sent to Chievo Verona. He made 14 appearances for Chievo and helped them avoid relegation to Serie B.
The signing comes after veteran keeper Christian Abbiati agreed a one-year contract extension with Milan, who finished eighth in Serie A and missed out on European football. (Reporting by Terry Daley. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
