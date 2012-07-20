July 20 Thiago Silva's comments about not wanting to leave AC Milan have further angered fans who have demanded to know if owner Silvio Berlusconi plans to reinvest after some high profile sales.

The departures of stylish Brazil defender Thiago Silva and leading striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to big-spending Paris St Germain have shocked Milan supporters, whose side narrowly lost their Serie A title to rivals Juventus in May.

Rather than strengthen for the new season in August, the seven-times European champions have arguably let their two best players go while media reports say forward Robinho and Antonio Cassano could also depart.

"The club sell their best players and have no project for the future," read one poster on a Milan fan message board while other comments were more vitriolic towards former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi.

"Berlusconi doesn't respect us, he should leave the club."

Milan, who have been trying to cut costs for several years and released several older players in May, have pointed out that they have signed a number of midfielders such as Fiorentina's Italy international Riccardo Montolivo during the close season.

That has not placated angry fans, who knew the truth about the sales even before Thiago Silva's comments in a news conference for the Brazil Olympic team in London on Thursday.

"My transfer to Paris was 100 percent not my decision," he said.

"I want to make clear that it was not my fault and I say sorry to Milan fans. My family and I did not want to leave Milan."

A replacement for Sweden's Ibrahimovic, Milan's top scorer in the last two seasons, looks a priority for the Rossoneri.

However, reports linking them with the likes of Manchester City's Edin Dzeko, Manchester United's Dimitar Berbatov and Liverpool's Andy Carroll have not gone down well with fans who feel they are not in the same class as Ibrahimovic. (Writing by Mark Meadows)