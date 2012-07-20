July 20 Thiago Silva's comments about not
wanting to leave AC Milan have further angered fans who have
demanded to know if owner Silvio Berlusconi plans to reinvest
after some high profile sales.
The departures of stylish Brazil defender Thiago Silva and
leading striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to big-spending Paris St
Germain have shocked Milan supporters, whose side narrowly lost
their Serie A title to rivals Juventus in May.
Rather than strengthen for the new season in August, the
seven-times European champions have arguably let their two best
players go while media reports say forward Robinho and Antonio
Cassano could also depart.
"The club sell their best players and have no project for
the future," read one poster on a Milan fan message board while
other comments were more vitriolic towards former Italian Prime
Minister Berlusconi.
"Berlusconi doesn't respect us, he should leave the club."
Milan, who have been trying to cut costs for several years
and released several older players in May, have pointed out that
they have signed a number of midfielders such as Fiorentina's
Italy international Riccardo Montolivo during the close season.
That has not placated angry fans, who knew the truth about
the sales even before Thiago Silva's comments in a news
conference for the Brazil Olympic team in London on Thursday.
"My transfer to Paris was 100 percent not my decision," he
said.
"I want to make clear that it was not my fault and I say
sorry to Milan fans. My family and I did not want to leave
Milan."
A replacement for Sweden's Ibrahimovic, Milan's top scorer
in the last two seasons, looks a priority for the Rossoneri.
However, reports linking them with the likes of Manchester
City's Edin Dzeko, Manchester United's Dimitar Berbatov and
Liverpool's Andy Carroll have not gone down well with fans who
feel they are not in the same class as Ibrahimovic.
(Writing by Mark Meadows)