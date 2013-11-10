Nov 10 AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri was still clinging to his job on Sunday after his side's crisis continued with a goalless draw at bottom-of-the-table Chievo.

Allegri said that as long as he did not hear otherwise from the club leadership, which is itself in a state of upheaval according to Italian media speculation, then he would assume his employment was safe.

"I'm the coach of Milan and if the club wanted another coach, they would tell me," said the unflappable Allegri in the post-match television interviews.

"I can see what the team is doing. They played a good match and created plenty of chances. It's not easy when the opposition puts all their players in their own half of the pitch."

Milan have failed to win in their last six matches in all competitions, including four in Serie A. They have won only three out of 12 league matches all season and are stuck in midtable with a modest 13 points, a whopping 19 behind leaders AS Roma.

Their biggest problem has been in attack with forwards Robinho, Mario Balotelli and Alessandro Matri managing only six goals between them, while Stephan El Shaarawy and Giampaolo Pazzini are both injured.

Matri had managed only one goal since his 11 million euro ($14.68 million) move from Juventus and missed a gilt-edged chance late in the game on Sunday, while Robinho struck the post.

"I can confirm that the forwards are having difficulties," said Allegri. "We created chances but he have to be more ruthless and accurate in front of goal.

"Matri played well, especially in the second half, and was unlucky. If a striker doesn't score, then people have doubts, but he worked hard for the team and created chances.

"Technically, we played well today but we used up a lot of physical and mental energy against Barcelona (in the Champions League on Wednesday) and I could not have asked more from the team.

"We need to keep working the way we are doing and we need to get some breaks."

The game was played amid speculation that chief executive Adriano Galliani, criticised for the club's recent transfer policy, could be leaving at the end of the season after 28 years with the club.

Galliani himself said: "We will look at the positive things. We didn't concede a goal and we were rarely in danger, and we have some important players who have nearly recovered from injury." ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Justin Palmer)