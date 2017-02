Nov 29 AC Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani is to quit after 27 years at the club, he told the ANSA news agency on Friday.

"I'm leaving with or without a (severance) agreement," he was quoted as saying. "I have suffered serious personal damage, that's not the way to carry out a restructuring; you should do it with elegance.

"I'm resigning for just cause," Galliani said, adding he would leave after the Champions League match at home to Ajax Amsterdam on Dec. 11.

Milan are 13th in Serie A after a miserable start to the season.

Barbara Berlusconi, the daughter of club president Silvio Berlusconi, recently said Milan needed a new philosophy although she denied calling for a change of chief executive. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Wildey; )