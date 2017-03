ROME Nov 30 Adriano Galliani will stay in his position as AC Milan CEO despite handing in his resignation, club president Silvio Berlusconi announced on Saturday.

"Serenity has returned to AC Milan. Adriano Galliani will remain in his position," Berlusconi told news agency ANSA.

On Friday, Galliani announced he would resign after nearly 28 years in the job, citing his treatment by club director Barbara Berlusconi, daughter of Silvio, who said recently the troubled club needed a new philosophy.

Former champions Milan are 13th in Serie A after a poor start to the season and have taken only 14 points from 13 games. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Clare Fallon)