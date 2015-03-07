MILAN, March 7 AC Milan coach Filippo Inzaghi had not thought of quitting after his stuttering side were held 2-2 at home by modest Verona, who equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time on Saturday.

"It's not a question that should be directed at me, I'm going to carry on with my head up, trying to do my best," he told Sky Sport Italia after being asked about his future.

"I'm looking ahead to the next match against Fiorentina which will be difficult.

"There is determination and the right spirit but, of course, we have to do better. We are not the Milan that everyone expects," he added.

Milan have won only two out of 10 matches since the Christmas break and are a modest ninth in Serie A.

"It's disappointing to concede a goal seconds from the end, we were silly," said Inzaghi.

"The lads were very disappointed, it's difficult to react after a draw like this, but that's football.

"The team that scores at the end can celebrate, the team that concedes can expect some difficult days."

Inzaghi is in his first senior coaching role after being promoted from his previous role as head of the under-19s before the start of the season.

He was already being criticised immediately after the game for dropping striker Mattia Destro and for a defensive second half when his side tried to cling on to a 2-1 lead.

Verona coach Andrea Mandorlini said he could sense that Milan were jittery.

"At this point in the season, Milan aren't sharp, so that influences the psychological approach to the game," he said. "You could see Milan were closed up and fearful but they still have talented players and were dangerous on the break." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)