MILAN May 3 AC Milan's season went from bad to worse on Sunday when Mattia De Sciglio was sent off in the first minute of a 3-0 defeat at Napoli, their third successive loss.

De Sciglio was given a straight red card and conceded a penalty for tripping Marek Hamsik when the Slovakia forward burst into the area.

Milan were given a reprieve when goalkeeper Diego Lopez saved Gonzalo Higuain's penalty and the visitors then managed to hold out with 10 men until the 70th minute.

However, they collapsed in spectacular style when fourth-placed Napoli scored three goals in a six-minute spell.

Hamsik broke the deadlock when he pounced an a misdirected clearance by Daniele Bonera, then Higuain atoned for his penalty miss by scoring with a classy finish after Dries Mertens pulled the ball back.

Higuain had another effort saved by Lopez but the ball rebounded off Manolo Gabbiadini and into the net for the third.

It was another miserable night for Milan coach Filippo Inzaghi, who clung on to his job in midweek after a 3-1 home defeat by Genoa when Italian media reported that he was about to be fired.

The seven-times European champions have not won in their last five games and are joint 10th in the table.