Sept 13 Kaka will start for AC Milan at Torino on Saturday after returning to the club from Real Madrid, Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday.

"I believe that he will start the match," Allegri told Milan Channel.

"He's really excited ahead of his debut. He has the desire and the quality to do for Milan what did in the past."

The Brazilian playmaker moved back to Milan this month after four disappointing years at Real Madrid in which he made only 82 league appearances and rarely played anything more than a supporting role.

His signing delighted Milan supporters, 300 of whom were waiting to welcome him on his arrival at Milan's Linate airport.

Kaka will be hoping to reignite his international career with the World Cup taking place in his home country next year.

Milan have three points from their first two Serie A games after losing at Verona and beating Cagliari before the international break. (Writing by Terry Daley in Rome, editing by Ed Osmond)