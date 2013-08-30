Aug 30 The memory of Filippo Inzaghi's transfer from Juventus 12 years ago stirred at AC Milan on Friday as Italy forward Alessandro Matri returned to the Rossoneri from the Serie A champions after six years away.

Matri, 29, who signed for an undisclosed fee, was a product of Milan's academy system and made his debut for Milan in 2003 before going on to successful spells at Cagliari and Juventus, the latter where he scored 27 goals in 69 matches.

"Matri will get the number nine jersey. His arrival reminds me of Pippo Inzaghi's, 12 years ago. He was more or less the same age when he came to us," AC Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani told the club's website (www.acmilan.com).

Inzaghi joined Milan from Juventus in 2001 and went on to make over 200 appearances.

AC Milan, seven-times European champions, qualified for the Champions League group stage this week at the expense of Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Galliani indicated that with that goal achieved, they were now in a position to further strengthen their squad ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday.

"Our transfer window depended completely on getting into the Champions League group stages so now we've been able to make some moves and maybe more will follow," Galliani said.

Milan, who let Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng join Schalke 04, have been linked with Brazil playmaker Kaka, another former player, and Keisuke Honda, the Japanese midfielder being a more affordable target.

"Honda? We're in contact with CSKA and we'll see what happens ... Kakà? That's a tough one. It'll be easier to get Honda and we definitely can't get both," Galliani said.

AC Milan, who lost their opening Serie A game at newly promoted Hellas Verona last weekend, host Cagliari on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7562 euros) (Writing by Gregory Blachier in Paris; Editing by Tom Bartlett)