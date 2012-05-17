(Adds contract details in para three)
May 17 AC Milan have strengthened their midfield
with the signing of Italy's Riccardo Montolivo and Mali's Bakaye
Traore who were both free agents, the Serie A runners-up said on
Thursday.
Montolivo, 27, spent seven years at Fiorentina, where he was
club captain, scoring 17 goals in 230 appearances, while
27-year-old Traore, who has joined from AS Nancy, scored 11
goals in 72 games in all competitions for the French Ligue 1
side.
Montolivo has signed a four-year deal, while Traore has
joined on a three-year contract.
Milan are rebuilding having last week said goodbye to
seasoned campaigners Gennaro Gattuso, Filippo Inzaghi, Gianluca
Zambrotta, Alessandro Nesta and Mark van Bommel.
Midfielder Clarence Seedorf has also been linked in the
Italian media with a move to Brazilian side Botafogo.
Milan added on their website (www.acmilan.com) that Massimo
Ambrosini, who signed a one-year contract extension on
Wednesday, will keep the captain's armband next season.
(Writing by Terry Daley in Rome; Editing by Matt Barker and Ken
Ferris)