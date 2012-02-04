BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 AC Milan defender Alessandro Nesta has been ruled out of Sunday's Serie A clash with Napoli with a muscle strain, his club said on their website.
The 35-year-old centre back was absent as the Milan players were put through their paces in Saturday's final training session in sub-zero temperatures at the club's Milanello training complex.
The injury is a blow for coach Massimiliano Allegri whose team are looking to rebound from a 2-0 defeat to Lazio in midweek.
Milan are currently second in Serie A, a point behind Juventus who have a game in hand.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi