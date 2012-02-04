Feb 4 AC Milan defender Alessandro Nesta has been ruled out of Sunday's Serie A clash with Napoli with a muscle strain, his club said on their website.

The 35-year-old centre back was absent as the Milan players were put through their paces in Saturday's final training session in sub-zero temperatures at the club's Milanello training complex.

The injury is a blow for coach Massimiliano Allegri whose team are looking to rebound from a 2-0 defeat to Lazio in midweek.

Milan are currently second in Serie A, a point behind Juventus who have a game in hand.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)