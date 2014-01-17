ROME Jan 17 AC Milan striker Giampaolo Pazzini has been ruled out of the home clash with Hellas Verona on Sunday with a thigh injury as Clarence Seedorf prepares for his first match in charge of the Serie A club.

Pazzini picked up the injury in Milan's Cup victory over Spezia on Wednesday.

"Pazzini suffered an injury to the deep adductor muscle in his right leg. Within 8-10 days further tests will be carried out to better understand the prognosis," the club said in a statement on Friday.

Pazzini scored his first goal since April in Milan's 3-1 win against Spezia after coming back from a long term knee injury last month.

Former Milan midfielder Seedorf takes with the ailing giants in 11th place, 10 points away from the European places, after a disastrous first half of the season in which they won only five of 19 leagues games - form that cost Massimiliano Allegri his job. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Justin Palmer)