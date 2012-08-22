Aug 22 AC Milan forward Antonio Cassano has
officially joined Inter Milan with Giampaolo Pazzini moving in
the opposite direction, the two clubs said in statements on
Wednesday.
Negotiations between the two Milan clubs had been ongoing
but a deal has now been reached, although the length of
Pazzini's contract and financial details were not immediately
available.
Well-travelled Cassano, who missed much of last season after
a heart problem, has penned a two-year deal with Inter.
"Finally I am at the team I have always supported," the
former AS Roma and Real Madrid player said in a statement.
Cassano's departure from AC Milan comes as a surprise given
he had revived his career there since joining from Sampdoria 18
months ago.
He became firmly established in the Italy lineup unlike
Pazzini, who lost his place after a poor season with Inter.
Milan, who cashed in on tall forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic when
they sold the Swede to big-spending Paris St Germain, have opted
for Pazzini as he offers more physical presence up front than
the tricky Cassano.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by Mark Meadows)