Aug 22 AC Milan forward Antonio Cassano has officially joined Inter Milan with Giampaolo Pazzini moving in the opposite direction, the two clubs said in statements on Wednesday.

Negotiations between the two Milan clubs had been ongoing but a deal has now been reached, although the length of Pazzini's contract and financial details were not immediately available.

Well-travelled Cassano, who missed much of last season after a heart problem, has penned a two-year deal with Inter.

"Finally I am at the team I have always supported," the former AS Roma and Real Madrid player said in a statement.

Cassano's departure from AC Milan comes as a surprise given he had revived his career there since joining from Sampdoria 18 months ago.

He became firmly established in the Italy lineup unlike Pazzini, who lost his place after a poor season with Inter.

Milan, who cashed in on tall forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic when they sold the Swede to big-spending Paris St Germain, have opted for Pazzini as he offers more physical presence up front than the tricky Cassano. (Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by Mark Meadows)