- MILAN Dec 10 Manchester City
have rejected AC Milan's loan offer for troubled Argentine
striker Carlos Tevez, the Serie A club said on Saturday.
Chief executive Adriano Galliani said the English Premier
League side want to sell the player.
"Manchester City want us to buy Tevez definitively and we
have suggested that we sign the player on loan, with an option
to purchase," he told Italian media. "We're not changing our
position."
City had already indicated they would accept only a
permanent move for Tevez, who has fallen out with coach Roberto
Mancini, although Galliani hopes they will change their minds.
"It's going to be a long negotiation," said Galliani, who is
hoping to sign the former Boca Juniors, West Ham United and
Manchester United player in the January transfer window.
"Anything can happen in the transfer market."
