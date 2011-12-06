Dec 6 AC Milan have agreed terms with
Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez and have sent a loan offer
to the Premier League leaders, chief executive Adriano Galliani
said on Tuesday.
City have indicated they will only accept a permanent sale
of the Argentine, who has fallen out spectacularly with coach
Roberto Mancini, but Galliani hopes they can be persuaded having
tempted Tevez to take a pay cut.
"I have convinced Tevez to give up a mountain of money,"
Galliani told Milan's TV channel.
"There is an agreement with the player and a bit ago we sent
an e-mail with a proposal for City: a loan with the right to buy
with certain conditions. I hope City say yes."
Galliani also said he wanted the forward to arrive as soon
as possible in the January transfer window and that Antonio
Cassano, out for months after heart surgery, had welcomed the
possible arrival of Tevez to fill his boots while he recovers.
