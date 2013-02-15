ROME Feb 15 Inter Milan striker Diego Milito says he has been boosted by the flood of support following his season-ending cruciate knee ligament injury.

The Argentine, who scored twice in the final when Inter won the 2010 Champions League, had only recently returned from injury but was carried off on a stretcher early in Inter's 2-0 Europa League win against CFR Cluj on Thursday.

"I'd like to thank everyone - from the bottom of my heart - for the kind messages and affection I've received since last night," he said in a statement on Friday.

"I thank president Moratti, my team mates and everyone at Inter. I thank the fellow professionals who have contacted me, Genoa, AC Milan, Fiorentina and all the other clubs who have said such kind things.

"But above all I'd like to thank the Nerazzurri fans who have made me very emotional over the last few hours. All this affection gives me a huge boost and I'll do everything I can to get back playing as soon as possible."

His injury leaves Inter, fourth in Serie A, without an out-and-out striker for the last three months of the season.

Antonio Cassano is likely to be pushed further forward in Sunday's league game at Fiorentina.