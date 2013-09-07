ROME, Sept 7 Inter Milan striker Diego Milito says he is close to completing his comeback from injury after scoring in a friendly on Saturday.

The Argentine, out of action since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury during Inter's Europa League win over CFR Cluj in February, netted in a 2-2 draw with Swiss side Lugano.

"I hope soon to be back at my best, be well and able to help the manager when he needs it. The worst has passed, there's not much time left til I return," the 34-year-old told the Serie A club's television station.

"It was brilliant scoring again, it's the greatest joy for any attacker. But more than that, it was good just to get some minutes out on the pitch."

Milito has scored 73 goals for Inter and is a fans' favourite because of his exploits during their treble success in 2010, when under the guidance of Jose Mourinho they won the Serie A title, the Italian Cup and the Champions League.

He scored six goals during their successful Champions League campaign, including two against Bayern Munich in the final.

