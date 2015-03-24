(adds background)

ROME, March 24 Former Juventus executives Luciano Moggi and Antonio Giraudo will not have to serve prison terms over a 2006 match-fixing scandal because the statute of limitations has expired, Italy's highest court ruled on Tuesday.

The "Calciopoli" scandal led to Juve being relegated to Serie B and stripped of their 2005 and 2006 titles after general manager Moggi and director Giraudo were found guilty of procuring favourable referees.

"This whole trial was carried out in an abnormal way," Moggi said after the verdict. "It all came to nothing."

In 2011, a Naples court found Moggi guilty in the match-fixing case and sentenced him to five years and four months in jail. He appealed the decision.

The Naples court said Moggi was head of a group that tried to fix the selection of referees to certain matches in order to influence the outcome of the season.

Moggi denied any wrongdoing.

That same year, CONI, the Italian Olympic Committee, lost an appeal to lift his life ban from Italian football. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Ken Ferris)