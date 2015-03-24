ROME, March 24 Former Juventus executives Luciano Moggi and Antonio Giraudo will not have to serve prison terms over a 2006 match-fixing scandal because the statute of limitations has expired, Italy's highest court ruled on Tuesday.

The "Calciopoli" scandal led to Juve being relegated to Serie B and stripped of their 2005 and 2006 titles after general manager Moggi and director Giraudo were found guilty of procuring favourable referees.

"This whole trial was carried out in an abnormal way," Moggi said after the verdict. "It all came to nothing." (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Ken Ferris)