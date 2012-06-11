(Adds quotes)

ROME, June 11 Fiorentina have hired Vincenzo Montella as their new manager, the club said on Monday.

The former Italy striker has signed a two-year contract with the Tuscan Serie A club with an option for a third year.

He replaces Delio Rossi, who was sacked towards the end of last season after punching his own player Adem Ljajic during Fiorentina's 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Novara.

"Forentina convinced me (to sign) because they want to be great again, to return to the part of the league table where they belong, and I feel the same desire," Montella told a news conference.

"The club have shown me great respect and this motivates a great feeling of responsibility in me because Florence is a great place."

