ROME, June 11 Fiorentina have hired Vincenzo
Montella as their new manager, the club said on Monday.
The former Italy striker has signed a two-year contract with
the Tuscan Serie A club with an option for a third year.
He replaces Delio Rossi, who was sacked towards the end of
last season after punching his own player Adem Ljajic during
Fiorentina's 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Novara.
"Forentina convinced me (to sign) because they want to be
great again, to return to the part of the league table where
they belong, and I feel the same desire," Montella told a news
conference.
"The club have shown me great respect and this motivates a
great feeling of responsibility in me because Florence is a
great place."
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)