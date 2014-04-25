ROME, April 25 Manager Vincenzo Montella has committed himself to Fiorentina next season, dismissing reports that he could replace Clarence Seedorf at AC Milan.

"It's nice to hear rumours about me and Milan, it reminds me of when I was a player with Roma and every year a new team would come and approach me," Montella told Rai Sport.

"I will definitely stay with Fiorentina, there's no doubt about that. We're just figuring out what we need to do for next season."

Montella has been a success since taking over at Fiorentina in 2012. They missed out on a place in this season's Champions League on the final day of last season and finished fourth, a huge improvement on the previous campaign's 13th place.

They are currently in fourth place on 58 points, 10 behind third place Napoli and two ahead of Inter Milan with four games to play, and take on Napoli in the Italian Cup final on May 3.

They have achieved this despite an injury crisis that has seen long lay-offs for key strikers Mario Gomez and Giuseppe Rossi.

Montella's side can keep their slim Champions League hopes alive with a win at relegation-threatened Bologna on Saturday (1700 BST). (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)