ROME, June 14 Loud celebrations after Italy
scored a goal against Croatia in its Euro 2012 match interrupted
Prime Minister Mario Monti's news conference with French
President Francois Hollande on Thursday.
Monti, standing alongside Hollande, stopped speaking when
loud shouts from employees of his central Rome residence spilled
into the courtyard where the news conference was taking place.
"A soccer game is underway," Monti quipped among giggles
from reporters and officials.
Playmaker Andrea Pirlo scored the goal from a free kick in
the 39th minute to put his team up 1-0 against Croatia in the
Group C match.
