July 19 Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is poised to seal a move to Italian champions Juventus for a reported fee of 18 million euros ($24.3 million).

Morata, 21, arrived in Turin on Friday night and will undergo a medical on Saturday.

"I am very happy to start a new adventure here. I am looking forward to starting right away," he told reporters at Turin airport.

According to Spanish newspaper As, Real retain the option to buy Morata back for 30 million euros ($40.59 million) after the first season and 36 million euros after the following campaign.

A highly-rated product of the Real youth academy, Morata came to the fore in the 2012-13 season, Jose Mourinho's last at the club as coach, but he was not able to maintain that progress during the last campaign.

($1 = 0.7391 Euros) (Reporting by Tim Hanlon. Editing by Patrick Johnston)